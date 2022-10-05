Raising Relief Funds

COX MEDIA GROUP has kicked off its "NEIGHBORS IN NEED" effort with its FLORIDA and ATLANTA TV and radio stations to help those impacted by HURRICANE IAN. The launch follows WSB-TV and ATLANTA radio's "CONVOY OF CARE" that saw food, water and other provisions sent from ATLANTA to help people in FLORIDA.

With NEIGHBORS IN NEED, CMG personalities in ATLANTA, JACKSONVILLE, MIAMI, ORLANDO and TAMPA will be broadcasting stories of heroism, talking about rescue efforts and encouraging donations.

All contributions will be directed to the AMERICAN RED CROSS. Those interested in giving can click here or text-to-give by texting IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

