Foster, Anderson, Boling

CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE has inserted a new morning show in its lineup. WKRN-TV (NEWS 2)/NASHVILLE sports anchor KAYLA ANDERSON and station veteran WILL BOLING join former NFL player RAMON FOSTER.

WGFX and TITANS RADIO OM PAUL MASON commented, "RAMON FOSTER has a tremendous natural ability to connect with sports fans in morning radio, and our listeners love him. Bringing RAMON together with experienced television sports anchor and reporter KAYLA ANDERSON and hometown broadcaster WILL BOLING creates a truly special dynamic that will make for some great morning sports radio!"

FOSTER added, "Really looking forward to starting NASHVILLE and MIDDLE TENNESSEE mornings off right with great energy and all of your sports and entertainment needs. I'm excited to work with KAYLA and WILL for years to come!"

ANDERSON said, "After spending the last 15 years in local TV covering sports, I’m thrilled to venture into Sports Talk radio, joining 104.5 THE ZONE in the mornings with RAMON, WILL and producer JONATHAN SHAFFER. I’m truly looking forward to hanging with this talented crew, talking sports, interacting with the listeners, and having lots of fun doing it!"

BOLLING chimed in saying, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this new morning team. It's a dream come true to host a daily show on a station I've listened to my whole life, and it's a privilege to interact with my hometown sports community that I care deeply about."

« see more Net News