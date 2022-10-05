Cook

SESAC MUSIC GROUP has promoted ROSE COOK to SVP/Operations in its NASHVILLE headquarters. She rises from the position of SVP/Licensing Operations at SESAC PERFORMING RIGHTS, where she was responsible for the operations of the licensing organization. In her new role, COOK will report to SESAC COO MALCOLM HAWKER.

A recently named member of the LEADERSHIP MUSIC class of 2023, COOK joined SESAC in 2017 after working in the financial services industry.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand ROSE’s operations role out to the SESAC MUSIC GROUP portfolio,” said HAWKER. “She will continue to drive value for our affiliates, songwriters, publishers and licensing partners by ensuring we are operating at the highest level across all of the SESAC MUSIC GROUP companies.”

