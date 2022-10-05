Eight New Affiliates

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' B-DUB RADIO has added eight new stations to its affiliate roster. The new additions are: RENDA BROADCASTING CORP. WGNE (99.9 GATOR COUNTRY)/JACKSONVILLE, FL; NEW SOUTH RADIO, INC WUSJ (US 96.3)/JACKSON, MS; ALPHA MEDIA KBAY (BAY COUNTRY 94.5)/SAN JOSE and simulcast KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 92.1); MEDIA ONE GROUP WHUG (MY COUNTRY 101.9)/BUFFALO, NY; MISSISSIPPI BROADCASTERS, LLC WOKK (97 OKK)/MERIDIAN, MS; ALPHA MEDIA KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR; and KYSM (COUNTRY 103.5)/MANKATO, MN.

The additions mark nearly 100 station relationships for B-DUB RADIO, which is available six nights a week.

Host and ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Radio Award winner BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON said, "2022 has been a year focused on providing an A-level product for our affiliate stations that can be sustained as we continue to grow B-DUB RADIO. Nearing the 100-station mark between our weekday and SATURDAY shows, including the most recent addition of afternoon drive at 98.7 THE BULL (KUPL) in PORTLAND, shows that we are delivering on that promise.”

New affiliate PD TRACI LEE of WUSJ added, “We absolutely love B-DUB! He’s such a shot in the arm to our station and he sounds so good. Thank you to B-DUB RADIO and SKYVIEW NETWORKS for being such great partners.”

For more information on B-DUB RADIO and B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit skyviewnetworks.com/b-dub.

