Mansfield (Photo: Colby Crosby)

NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has hired BROOKE MANSFIELD as Sr. Dir./Digital Strategy. She most recently held the same position for THE ARTIST MANAGEMENT GROUP (THE AMG), working with artists KAT & ALEX, PAYTON SMITH, CHRIS COLSTON, JORDAN JAMES, LIV CHARETTE, and ESSEX COUNTY.

Prior to her time at THE AMG, she worked on the digital marketing team at CAPITOL CMG, contributing to projects including CHRIS TOMLIN's Country collaboration album, CHRIS TOMLIN & FRIENDS, and KARI JOBE's THE BLESSING.

RISER HOUSE Pres. and Co-founder JENNIFER JOHNSON said, "BROOKE is exceptionally sharp and is a natural leader. She brings innovative ideas daily, and we are thrilled to have her lead digital and strategy at RISER HOUSE."

MANSFIELD commented, "I am so proud to be part of RISER HOUSE. JENNIFER JOHNSON has truly created an unparalleled team, and it's an honor to have the opportunity to work with such talented artists. I am so excited to use my digital background to strategically help our roster reach new heights."

RISER HOUSE Head/Marketing/Product Mgr. MEGAN SCHULTZ also added, "We could not be happier to have BROOKE on team RISER HOUSE. Her experience and knowledge on all things digital strategy have already proven to be extremely valuable. She is the perfect addition to the team, and her passion and creativity for digital initiatives is unmatched. We look forward to having her be a large part of the growth of RISER HOUSE."

