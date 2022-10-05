Partnering In Bristol Venue

GHOSTWRITER CONSULTANCY & EVENTS have renewed their partnership with BRISTOL UK venue, MARBLE FACTORY to oversee and operate all live music events within the 1,350-capacity venue.

Since the initial partnership’s inception, the venue has played host to a wide variety of live artists including BASTILLE,THE INTERRUPTERS, REX ORANGE COUNTY, JESSIE WARE, MITSKI and FRED AGAIN. .

GHOSTWRITER Commercial Director CARL BATHGATE commented, “With the addition of the MARBLE FACTORY within the MOTION complex, the award‐winning independent venue renowned for electronic music has grown significantly after hosting an eclectic mix of over 80 live shows in the last 18 months. In order to remain competitive in such a strong territory, we have revisited our offering and made significant investments coupled with operational improvements to further support our clients and their artists and keep the venue moving forwards.

“The investment in the venue is reflected in the extension of our arrangement with MOTION, we will continue to make incremental improvements to the venue both in terms of facilities and technical provision to further enhance the offering. We have very much enjoyed working with [MOTION Director] MARTIN [PAGE] and his team, as their enthusiasm and passion has been a pleasure to be around. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership both in relation to the venue and beyond.”

MOTION Director MARTIN PAGE added, “MOTION EVENT’s partnership with GHOSTWRITER has enhanced our live music offering greatly and has grown from strength to strength since reopening in JULY 2021. Working with CARL and his team has been professional, seamless, commercially successful and a real pleasure resulting in the ability to reinvest in the future of the venue. With more projects in the pipeline, the relationship continues to go from strength to strength and has become a real asset to our business. We view the GHOSTWRITER team as not only colleagues, but now firm friends and look forward to many more years working together and building upon such a strong relationship developed over the past three years. This is fantastic news for Team MOTION, GHOSTWRITER and the city of BRISTOL."

