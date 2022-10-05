Nominations Open

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has opened up nominations for its COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2023. The deadline for entries is FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th. Submissions received after the deadline will be considered for the following year. Nominees must have worked in radio for 20 years, at least 15 of them spent in the Country format.

The Class of 2023 will be revealed at CRS 2023, taking place MONDAY, MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Committee Chairman JOEL RAAB said, "The HALL OF FAME Committee is eager to review the latest nominees in order to select the Class of 2023 who represent Country radio's finest."

