-
WPLW (The New Pulse FM)/Raleigh Gets Winners To L.A. To See Harry Styles
by Joel Denver
October 6, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CURTIS MEDIA Top 40 WPLW (THE NEW PULSE FM)/RALEIGH is all about sending a lucky winner and a guest to HARRY’s HOUSE in LOS ANGELES at THE FORUM on NOVEMBER 11th.
The correct caller, becomes a finalist if they are caller #9 when they hear the cue to call in between 6a-6p, weekdays, through OCTOBER 8th and participate in HARRY-AOKE.
THE NEW PULSE FM PD MATT JOHNSON tells ALL ACCESS, “Some of these finalists are enough to make dogs howl!”
For more information, click here!