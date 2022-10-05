Come Play Harry-Aoke!

CURTIS MEDIA Top 40 WPLW (THE NEW PULSE FM)/RALEIGH is all about sending a lucky winner and a guest to HARRY’s HOUSE in LOS ANGELES at THE FORUM on NOVEMBER 11th.

The correct caller, becomes a finalist if they are caller #9 when they hear the cue to call in between 6a-6p, weekdays, through OCTOBER 8th and participate in HARRY-AOKE.

THE NEW PULSE FM PD MATT JOHNSON tells ALL ACCESS, “Some of these finalists are enough to make dogs howl!”

For more information, click here!

« see more Net News