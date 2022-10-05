Fremont

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT has tabbed MEAN JEAN FREMONT to join SHANNON RENEE on the morning show and to serve as the station's APD. FREMONT most recently served as PD/afternoons at SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE. He'll start at WMGC on OCTOBER 17.

BEASLEY MEDIA VP/National Content and Dir./DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON noted, "JEAN impressed us with his abilities on and off the air. He truly understands the dynamics of our business, and his experience in the format will help THE BOUNCE continue to grow."

BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT VP/Market Mgr. MAC EDWARDS commented, "MEAN JEAN got our attention the first time we heard his engaging show. He definitely jumped to the top of the list after getting to know him and hearing his insight and appreciation for THE BOUNCE’s Party/Throwback format. We’re excited to have MEAN JEAN join SHANNON RENEE on THE MORNING BOUNCE and make his mark as APD with BEASLEY MEDIA in the MOTOR CITY!"

FREMONT added, "I am humbled and honored to be chosen to join THE MORNING BOUNCE. I have admired BEASLEY MEDIA from afar for quite some time, and am excited to join an amazing team in DETROIT. Thank you to the Leadership team for this amazing opportunity to grow, learn and WIN!"

At WMGC, FREMONT succeeds former PD ZANNIE K on the morning show and JONATHAN STEELE as APD. STEELE is now PD at AGM Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE.

