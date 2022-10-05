Adding Myrtle Beach, SC

EASTLAN has begun continuous measurements in the MYRTLE BEACH, SC, market, with the first book released last week.

MARYLAND MEDIA ONE President/CEO STEVE CLENDENIN commented, "Radio has changed, so have our options for a ratings service. EASTLAN offers a larger sample size for a fraction of the cost. The research includes all stations in my market, which gives us a better advantage in programming and sales. Not to mention, we are surveyed monthly and not just twice per year. This is a no-brainer!”

Added EASTLAN President MIKE GOULD, “Ratings data that includes only selected stations is not some panacea for shrinking national revenue, in fact, it’s making the problem worse. The radio and buying communities are both recognizing incomplete ratings reports are,unfortunately, making it harder for them to do business together. The tide is quickly turning as more and more transactions are being completed using the easy-to-understand, transparent EASTLAN currency."

