WILLILAM P. "BILLY" NOSAL, a former PD and on-air personality at WCCC/HARTFORD, passed away on TUESDAY at the age of 77.

NOSAL's true passion was music. After his stint at WCCC in the '70s and '80s, he was also owner of THE ADVANTAGE GROUP, an advertising and public relations agency.

A gifted musician who started writing and recording in his teens, NOSAL had many popular songs on local HARTFORD radio in the '60s. He also performed in many local bands and performed at both of his daughters’ weddings.

NOSAL is survived by his former spouse, DONNA NOSAL, their daughters, TUESDAY ELLIOTT (MATTHEW), ROBIN SHARKIS (STEPHEN), JAMIE (AMANDA), BRENDAY and CADEN SHARKS; as well as his sister SUSAN BERTRAND (WAYNE).

A funeral Mass will be held FRIDAY (10/7) at ST. PAUL'S CHURCH at 10a (ET), with a private burial to follow. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date.

