KNCI's Country In The Park 2 Sells Out

ALL ACCESS is sending congratulations to BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO, CA, team for wrapping up their concert season with another sellout show for 10,000 listeners with COUNTRY IN THE PARK 2. The event took place on SATURDAY (10/1). BILLY CURRINGTON, RUSSELL DICKERSON, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, GAVIN DEGRAW, and KASSI ASHTON performed.

This sellout follows KNCI’s previous two-day sellout of COUNTRY IN THE PARK 1 in MAY, which featured DUSTIN LYNCH and COLE SWINDELL.

According to Group Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER, "The events team at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL SACRAMENTO not only book and promote their shows, but they fully produce and execute these events and have done so for the past 20+ years. Congratulations to the team."

