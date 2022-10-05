McKinley and Crowder

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE welcomes two new team members. NASHVILLE recording studio veteran STEVEN CROWDER has come aboard as Mgr./Advocacy & Insurance. Dr. ZACQUAI McKINLEY, who has more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare field, also joins as Mgr./Advocacy & Insurance.

CROWDER managed BELMONT UNIVERSITY's OCEAN WAY STUDIO in NASHVILLE for 16 years. Before that, he was Chief Engineer at CARTEE DAY ENTERTAINMENT, where he engineered projects for numerous artists, including WILLIE NELSON, KEITH URBAN, GEORGE JONES, TRISHA YEARWOOD, ALAN JACKSON, BLAKE SHELTON and TOBY KEITH. He began his career as an Assistant Recording Engineer at JAVELINA STUDIOS.

McKINLEY comes to MHA having just finished her Doctorate of Healthcare Administration from WALDEN UNIVERSITY, and has worked extensively in the past on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act issues.

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE is a NASHVILLE-based organization that provides advocacy and access to healthcare resources for music industry professionals, and connects then with medical and financial solutions.

