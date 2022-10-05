Shomby

In this week’s CONSULTANT TIPS column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY has a little light reading for you. If — like SHOMBY — you enjoy reading about leadership and program management coaching, he recommends two books from a successful TEXAS high school football coach named RANDY JACKSON. Those books, “Culture Defeats Strategy 1 & 2,” focus on establishing a positive work environment.

Writes SHOMBY, “Both are amazing tools to help you build and maintain a strong, successful culture. With culture so top-of-mind in our industry, this has become even more crucial.” He adds, “You can have the best programming plan, a strong sales strategy, and the finest equipment money can buy, but without a strong culture inside your building, you have nothing.”

Learn more in his new column, “‘Culture Defeats Strategy’: A Great Read And Sound Philosophy.” Find it in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

