Bernie McGuirk (Photo: WABC)

RED APPLE MEDIA Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK morning co-host BERNIE MCGUIRK has died after a battle with prostate cancer. MCGUIRK, one half of BERNIE & SID IN THE MORNING, was 64.

A moment of silence is planned for today on WABC and on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, a special tribute to MCGUIRK will air featuring memories and thoughts from WABC staff.

RED APPLE MEDIA Founder & CEO JOHN CATSIMATIDIS commented, "We are all devastated by the loss of BERNIE. He was a true New Yorker whose talent and intelligence propelled him to the top of NEW YORK morning radio. He had incredible insights on local, national, and world news that his listeners respected. He will be missed by everyone at WABC and his fans around the world."

RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ added, "BERNIE was not just half of BERNIE AND SID IN THE MORNING; BERNIE was part of the fabric of WABC. Listeners from all around the world started their days with BERNIE’s charismatic wit and insight, from tragic events to American’s day to day life. His absence will leave a hole not just at WABC but across the airwaves and in AMERICA’s hearts. BERNIE was our brother, our friend, our mentor, our colleague. We will all miss BERNIE more than words can express."

SID ROSENBERG said, "BERNIE was my partner and my friend. He was always the smartest guy in the room, and I was fortunate to be the guy next to him. I know our listeners join me in grieving the loss to radio and to NEW YORK."

MCGUIRK joined WABC in 2007 as Exec. Producer of the IMUS IN THE MORNING SHOW. MCGUIRK had been with IMUS' show from its days at WNBC and made the move with IMUS to WFAN in 1988.

In 2016, MCGUIRK was paired with SID ROSENBERG for middays at WABC and the duo was moved to mornings in APRIL 2018.

MCGUIRK, a BRONX native, is survived by his wife CAROL and their two children, BRENDAN and MELANIE.

« see more Net News