MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WMSC/MONTCLAIR, NJ is joining over 700 stations in 50 countries to celebrate the 12th ANNUAL WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY, FRIDAY (10/7). WMSC has a 36-hour special programming marathon planned. This year's WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY theme is "Voices For Peace".

WMSC Station Mgr. BEN PETRUK noted, "As a Ukrainian-American, the theme for WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY 2022 is deeply personal. I am grateful that I am able to lead the station into this year’s WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY, uniting for peace, exactly three years after I first joined as a freshman."

At WMSC, COLLEGE RADIO DAY’s 36-hour marathon will kick off with WMSC UNPLUGGED today (10/6), segues into special editions of station programming and at midnight, OCTOBER 7, the WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY officially begins.

