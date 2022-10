Mario Lopez Is 49 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (10/10) to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/HIBBING-IRON RANGE OM TOM BALDRICA, voiceover man MITCH CRAIG, KLOL/HOUSTON PD AL FUENTES, WOL-A/WASHINGTON D.C.’s MADELYNE WOODS, artist/record producer DAMION "DA MIZZA" YOUNG, former KRWM/SEATTLE PD LAURA DANE, ERICKSON PUBLIC RELATIONS’ PAULA ERICKSON, MIDTOWN MEDIA's CHRIS CAMPBELL, KGFM/BAKERSFIELD PD/MD CHRIS EDWARDS, former WBT-WLNK/CHARLOTTE Marketing Dir. RICH LANGE, WVOJ/JACKSONVILLE GM DAVID RIMMER, CREMEMACHINE.COM's BILL WATERS, BRAVES RADIO NETWORKS' STEVE VERSNIK, CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP's JENN BRINN, CREATIVE TALENT CEO STEVE GALLAGHER, ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND Dir./Marketing KELSEY MCDANIEL, former WXNX/FT. MYERS' SPAM, JACOBS MEDIA’s CHRIS FIRMAGE, KNDE/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION PD KATY DEMPSEY, and to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE’s DENISE ROBERTS.

Celebrating Birthdays on TUESDAY (10/11), SEGUE DIGITAL’s JACK CYPHERS, FENWAY RECORDINGS’ MARK KATES, ZEN SHARK MEDIA Founder & CEO MICHAEL SHARKEY, industry vet MEL DELATTE, SIRIUSXM's MARK GOODMAN, former iHEARTMEDIA/SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD Dir./Urban Programming SAM NELSON, THEREBELROCKS.COM PD DAVE FRISINA, WRLD/COLUMBUS, GA PD AL HAYNES, RADIO MALL's SCOTT GILBERT, TALK FRONTIER MEDIA's RANDALL BLOOMQUIST, former WXTU/PHILADELPHIA’s JENNIFER REED, REELWORLD’s RON TARRANT, BIG MACHINE’s AJ CALVIN, KTBZ/HOUSTON’s TESSA BARRERA, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP’s COURTNEY DALY, and KHFI-KPEZ/AUSTIN APD MATT HOLIDAY.

« see more Net News