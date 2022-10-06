Dr. Ed Cohen

CIPOLLA ANALYTICS has named DR. ED COHEN Chief Research Officer, overseeing the expansion of the company's SPOTGPS software for radio.

DR. COHEN, a veteran researcher, had been VP/Ratings And Research at CUMULUS MEDIA as well as NIELSEN AUDIO VP/Measurement Innovation. Prior to that, he was ARBITRON VP/Measurement Innovation after lengthy runs at ARBITRON as VP/Research Policy And Communication and VP/Domestic Radio Research. DR. COHEN has also held positions as a VP at iHEARTMEDIA/CLEAR CHANNEL, as well as roles at NAB and BIRCH/SCARBOROUGH RESEARCH.

CIPOLLA ANALYTICS Founder/Pres. RALPH CIPOLLA commented, "There is nothing else like SPOTGPS, the ratings plan reality-check tool designed to answer these essential questions: Are you executing as planned? Are you winning every quarter-hour battle? Are you PUR-optimized? Are you getting the credit you deserve?"

CIPOLLA continued, “Now, partnering with DR. ED is the final piece of the SPOTGPS puzzle. There is no one in the business better qualified to help our clients interpret SPOTGPS data and craft a set of action steps that will ensure their stations are PPM-ready, every quarter-hour of the week."

DR. ED COHEN added, "I look forward to working with radio programmers to unlock the power of this game-changing information and insights tool. SPOTGPS provides a real edge to the stations that use it, delivering value and ROI by helping radio pros program their stations smarter and more effectively."

