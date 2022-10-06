Teaming Up

TOUCHDOWN RADIO PRODUCTIONS has lined up KATZ MEDIA GROUP to handle its network sales of the company's independent weekly college football broadcast, GINO TORRETA'S TOUCHDOWN RADIO. The broadcasts will be available to agencies and advertisers through KATZ's ALLIANCE NETWORK. TOUCHDOWN RADIO is in its 16th season.

TOUCHDOWN RADIO CEO GINO TORRETTA commented, "TOUCHDOWN RADIO is the perfect way for stations to fill their college football programming on SATURDAYS this fall. We are thrilled to partner with KATZ to bring advertisers and agencies the opportunity to connect with consumers during top notch college games this football season."

For more information, check out touchdownradio.com. All affiliation inquiries should go to MATT SAMMON at Matt@TouchdownRadio.com.

