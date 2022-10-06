10/6 Research

Every THURSDAY, Contemporary Christian song testing is available from ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE through RATETHEMUSIC.

You can sort scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button.

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "It's always nice to have multiple data points to help PDs and MDs make decisions."

Bookmark this page and set a reminder to visit every THURSDAY morning for the latest research.







