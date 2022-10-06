Stach

You can be known as the BOB ROSS of radio. In this week's 'BeyondThe 615' column, ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH wants you to think of your on-air break as a blank canvas.



STACH shares, "You have the power to place the listener in your story by taking them there with you IN THEIR MIND. Powerful imagery creates connection points. One of the biggest compliments you could receive when a listener calls or approaches you at an event is, 'I saw what you said.' That means that you captured their imagination and they got lost in your story, just like when they read a good book, hear a great podcast, or watch an amazing show on NETFLIX."



Read the article here.

« see more Net News