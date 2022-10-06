Bentley

BUFFALO TORONTO PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WBFO (THE BRIDGE)/BUFFALO has named TIFFANY BENTLEY as its first Program Director. THE BRIDGE launched in NOVEMBER 2021.

BENTLEY moves from APD/MD at crosstown CUMULUS Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE).

“BENTLEY’S experience in the format as well as her commitment to multi-platform expertise and to connecting with the community made her a natural choice for the station’s first program director,” said SVP and Chief Content Officer for BUFFALO TORONTO PUBLIC MEDIA DAVID ROTTERMAN.

BENTLEY’S past experience includes stints at CUMULUS and AUDACY (formerly ENTERCOM)’s Alternative outlets as well as LEHIGH VALLEY PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (LEHIGH VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA) WDIY/Bethlehem, PA.

“When we envisioned the kind of program director, we wanted to launch our new music service to the next level, which includes the power of our television station as well as all of our digital platforms, we wanted someone with exactly the kind of experience and vision BENTLEY has,” said President & CEO of BUFFALO TORONTO PUBLIC MEDIA TOM CALDERONE. “We couldn’t be more excited about BENTLEY joining our team.”

BENTLEY is reachable at tbentley@wned.org.

