May We All

Country artist BRIAN KELLEY's "May We All: A New Country Musical" is now available for licensing in the U.S. and CANADA through MUSIC THEATER INTERNATIONAL (MTI). Conceived by KELLEY and produced with his production company, CUZBRO PRODUCTIONS, alongside partners LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT and BMG, the musical takes audiences on a journey to small towns that are the lifeblood of Country music.

Debuting in MEMPHIS, then moving to a brief run in NASHVILLE this past summer, "May We All" features songs from BROOKS & DUNN, KENNY CHESNEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD DOMINION, DOLLY PARTON, KEITH URBAN and more.

“We couldn’t think of a better launch for "May We All" than in the state our production is rooted in – TENNESSEE,” said KELLEY. “But now, just like [lead character] JENNA’s inspiring story, we’re chasing dreams with MTI, and are so excited to see how our little town of HARMONY is welcomed all across the U.S. and CANADA.”

« see more Net News