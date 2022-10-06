New York City

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK has partnered with METROPLUSHEALTH and THINX INC. to launch METERNAL, a multi-platform initiative to bring attention to the city’s Black maternal mortality crisis.

The campaign will include educational messages on Hip-Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1), Top 40 WKTU (103.5 KTU), and AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM, a dedicated bi-weekly podcast, and the online portal MEternal.info will provide resources related to maternal care for women of color. In addition, the iHEART/NEW YORK team will be present at community events throughout the five boroughs promoting the METERNAL campaign.

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK Pres. BERNIE WEISS said, “According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. iHEART’s NEW YORK radio stations together reach more than 1.6 million women of color, and we are proud to join forces with METROPLUSHEALTH and THINX to do our part and shine a light on this critical issue by providing information that can help prevent tragedies.”

METROPLUSHEALTH Pres./CEO Dr. TALYA SCHWARTZ added, "METROPLUSHEALTH is proud to be a partner of iHEART’s "METERNAL -Because Pregnancy Is About Mom Too" initiative. Pregnancy is supposed to be a happy experience, and all too often, it is challenging for women of color, which can put their lives at risk. Pregnant women should feel supported during their pregnancy and have access to information and resources that will allow them to have a happy and healthy experience.”

THINX INC. CEO MEGHAN DAVIS said, "Bringing this program to life has been incredibly important to our team. As a brand dedicated to creating a healthier world with sustainable feminine hygiene products, we’re committed to tackling tough conversations to support women. As a founding member of "METERNAL – Because Pregnancy Is About Mom Too," we hope to increase public awareness of the many issues surrounding Black maternal health and ultimately, provide resources to give people of color the maternal care they need and deserve. To further support the program, a pair of THINX will be donated for every full-price pair purchased through the end of the year.”

