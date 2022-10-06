McBryde (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist ASHLEY McBRYDE has been invited to become a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY. McBRYDE was in NEW YORK CITY promoting her new album, "ASHLEY McBRYDE PRESENTS: LINDEVILLE" on CBS MORNINGS.

During the interview, McBRYDE, a five-time 2022 CMA Award nominee, was informed that someone special wanted to talk to her. The show cut to a shot of GARTH BROOKS from the OPRY stage in NASHVILLE, where he extended the invitation.

“This is part of a family that keeps growing,” said BROOKS. “You know where I am standing here in the circle of wood. On behalf of the OPRY, and myself as an OPRY member, we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the GRAND OLE OPRY.” Watch the moment here.

The very surprised McBRYDE immediately answered, "It would be the great joy and honor of my life. Winning GRAMMYS and being a member of the OPRY are the two greatest things that could ever happen to you as an entertainer. I’ve always said I would earn it. This is a surreal moment.”

The surprises weren't over for McBRYDE when her mother joined her on set. McBRYDE'S induction date will be announced soon.

