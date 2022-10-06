Keith (Photo: Richard McLaren)

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE's TOBY KEITH will be honored with the "BMI Icon Award" at this year's BMI COUNTRY AWARDS, taking place at the company's NASHVILLE offices on NOVEMBER 8th. The 70th annual event will be hosted by BMI Pres. and CEO MIKE O’NEILL, along with CLAY BRADLEY, BMI VP/Creative, NASHVILLE.

The "BMI Icon Award" is given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.”

BMI will also crown the Country Songwriter, Song and Publisher of the Year, as well as salute the writers and publishers of the past year’s 50 most-performed songs from BMI’s Country catalog at the invitation-only event.

BRADLEY said, “We are honored to present TOBY KEITH with this year’s 'BMI Icon Award.' Since the release of his single, ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy,’ in 1993, TOBY has been the gold standard of songwriting in the modern era of Country music. TOBY is not only a stellar songwriter, musician and producer whose songs have amassed millions of performances, he is also a true humanitarian. With 11 USO tours under his belt, he continues to commit to honoring and serving our troops worldwide. No one is more deserving of this honor.”

« see more Net News