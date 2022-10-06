Available On iHeartPodcasts Now

RACHEL ZOE's new podcast CLIMBING IN HEELS debuted TODAY (10/6) with iHEARTPODCASTS and CLOUD 10 MEDIA PRODUCTIONS. A new episode will be released every THURSDAY.

Each week, listeners can tune in to hear the latest interviews from female fashion powerhouses in different stages of their lives and across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, fashion, education, business and more. The first episode features IMAN, who will focus on fashion and breaking boundaries as a black model and muse.

Other Women to be featured in upcoming episodes are: TINX, OCTOBER 13th; MIRANDA KERR, OCTOBER 20th; CANDACE NELSON, OCTOBER 27th; BRIGETTE ROMANEK, NOVEMBER 3rd; MONIQUE LHUILLIER, NOVEMBER 10th; LIZZY MATHIS, NOVEMBER 17th; CHRISELLE LIM, NOVEMBER 24th; and BROOKE SHIELDS, DECEMBER 1st.

CLIMBING IN HEELS can be heard on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts.

