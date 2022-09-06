Bieber (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting JUSTIN BIEBER has officially cancelled the remainder of his World Tour all the way through his MARCH 2023 dates due to health reasons. He was diagnosed with RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME earlier this year, and took a break from touring to heal.

BIEBER made the announcement last month via social media after a show in BRAZIL, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now." He continued, "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

According to TMZ, now it's official, all dates have been postponed through 2023. Fans who bought tickets should hold onto those and wait for further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available. Click here to read more.

