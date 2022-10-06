Helping the Recovery Effort

It’s been an “all hands on deck” approach at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, with radio stations in and around the impacted areas that were in the path of HURRICANE IAN.

In TAMPA, VP/Market Mgr. STEVE TRIPLETT reports that programming clocks are back to normal; and promotion of the RED CROSS drive continues on all TAMPA stations on a station-by-station basis, mentioning relevant opportunities to contribute, and having several employees who are collecting supplies locally and driving them down to south FLORIDA on a regular basis.

FT. MYERS/NAPLES VP/Market Mgr. AJ LURIE reports they are going back to "semi-regular" programming across all stations, and said, with residents of SANIBEL ISLAND still cut off from the mainland, they were able to help people get back and forth.

Companywide, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP continues to encourage listeners to help those impacted in SW FLORIDA by donating money to the RED CROSS.

BEASLEY steel-structure billboard destroyed

LURIE & Market Controller SHANE REILLY volunteered their boat and time to help SANIBEL ISLAND homeowners get back on the island.

