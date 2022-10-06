Parker

Veteran programmer, personality and mixer MR. PETER PARKER has taken on a new position. MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Jazz KBEM (JAZZ88)/MINNEAPOLIS brings PARKER on as Associate Educator and Air Personality.

As Associate Educator, PARKER will work hands-on with MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS' students with KBEM's JAZZ WITH CLASS program. The program helps students gain real-life experience in broadcasting, voice tracking, production and more. PARKER will also work with MPS VOICES Exec. Producer MANNY HILL on the show featuring content curated and produced by students, faculty, staff and more.

MR. PETER PARKER is a BOSTON native now living in MINNEAPOLIS. He's worked in BOSTON, CLEVELAND, PHILADELPHIA and since 2006, in MINNEAPOLIS. He started at KTTB (B96) and most recently was MD at GO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KZGO (GO 95.3)/MINNEAPOLIS.

