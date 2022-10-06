iHeartMedia New Orleans (Photo: William A. Morgan / Shutterstock.com)

After two years of being on the market, the iHEARTMEDIA building in downtown NEW ORLEANS has been acquired by a FLORIDA-based investment group for more than $3.5 million. The three-story, 17,765-square-foot structure is located at 929 HOWARD AVE. and has 10 local stations under it's roof. According to NEW ORLEANS CITY BUSINESS, it sold on SEPTEMBER 29th for just over $3.579 million, around $201 per square foot. The property hit the market in AUGUST 2020 for $3.7 million.

According to the Secretary Of State’s website, the buyer is NEW ORLEANS PROPERTY PARTNERS LLC, a company established in SEPTEMBER with a MIAMI address. Officers in the company are listed as WAYNE CHAPMAN, STEVEN BECKER, BENNETT GLAZER and LEE HAGER. The company’s address is the home of SOUTHERN GLAZER’S WINE & SPIRITS, one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S.

The building was built in the mid-1990s for office space and a radio production studio. It has a 250-kilowatt generator, 60 parking spots with a secured gate and two adjacent lots. It's reported that when it went on the market, iHEARTMEDIA was expected to relocate somewhere in the city, but so far there has been no news about that.

At release time for the NEW ORLEANS CITY BUSINESS report on MONDAY (10/6), a request for a comment from current iHEARTMEDIA Market Pres. TORI KAHLDID had not received a response. The company’s automated phone message still lists 929 HOWARD AVE. as its NEW ORLEANS location. Click here to read more.

