Stunting

It happened THURSDAY morning (10/6) when CUMULUS Talk KGO (810)/SAN FRANCISCO ended their Talk format and began stunting, with music and promotional clips about money and gambling.

A message posted on the KGO website said, "Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO. Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO. On Monday, 810am begins a new era. We hope you will tune in."

Stream the stunting, here. On-air promos are saying “The biggest gamble in BAY AREA radio history,” and music about money has included, Take the Money and Run” by STEVE MILLER BAND, PET SHOP BOYS “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money);” ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All,” and LADY GAGA’s “Poker Face.”

