HARDY (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY is stepping down from two upcoming shows as he continues to recover from a tour bus crash which took place on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2nd at around 2:30a (NET NEWS 10/3). The shows include one in COLUMBUS, OH, on OCTOBER 13th and another scheduled performance in ARLINGTON, TX, as an opening act for label-mate MORGAN WALLEN's first-ever stadium show on OCTOBER 8th.

HARDY made the announcement in a video on his INSTAGRAM account, saying, "I'm very sorry, but it's just what I need to do right now." He added that ERNEST will take his place at the TEXAS show, and the COLUMBUS show will be rescheduled for JULY 1st, 2023.

He went on to tell his fans, "I love you guys. Thank you for all the love and support." He also requested continued prayers for the other people involved in the crash, especially his bus driver, RICKY, who "is not in the clear yet." HARDY added, "He really needs it, and he got a good report tonight (10/5), but he needs all the love and all the prayers that he can get."

WALLEN also shared the update in his INSTAGRAM Stories, noting that he’s sad to remove HARDY -- who is his close friend -- from the bill of the marquee show. "HARDY, man, I think you know how bad I wanted you to be a part of my first stadium show," WALLEN said. "But way more important than that, I’m just glad you’re alive ... Please keep HARDY and his crew, and RICKY, specifically, in your prayers.”

