Stinchfield & Horn (Photo: KRLA)

The SALEM PODCAST NETWORK will be adding SALEM Talk KRLA (870 The Answer)/LOS ANGELES host GRANT STINCHFIELD as host a new podcast called “STINCHFIELD,” starting OCTOBER 10th. He will continue to host the KRLA morning show with JENNIFER HORN.

SALEM MEDIA SVP for Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE said, GRANT does a great morning show with JEN in LOS ANGELES, and we’re excited that he’s moving up on the SALEM platform. Now, listeners all over the country get to hear his take on the day’s news and events. We’re delighted to give him this opportunity.”

STINCHFIELD said, “AMERICA is in crisis and the corporate media establishment continues to silence strong conservative voices. This podcast is about pushing back and refusing to be silenced. We will expose the stories the mainstream media refuses to cover. I am so proud to be a part of SALEM MEDIA, an organization that refuses to sit idly by and watch our nation fall deeper and deeper into debt and despair. Its commitment to free speech is why I am proud to call SALEM MEDIA a partner.”

