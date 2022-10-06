Memorial Weekend on SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM will honor LORETTA LYNN with a COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER Memorial Weekend OCTOBER 8-9 on its WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE and OUTLAW COUNTRY channels. Among the programming, SUNNY SWEENEY will host four hours of songs, memories and messages from LYNN’s friends, fans and fellow artists, including VINCE GILL, RICKY SKAGGS, STEVE WARINER, BILL ANDERSON, CHAPEL HART and others, all to honor the late star.

Other programming will be hosted by JEANNIE SEELY, STEVE EARLE and more.

LYNN, who passed away OCTOBER 4th in her home in HURRICANE MILLS, TN, at the age of 90 (NET NEWS 10/4), was inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 1988, and has received more honors and awards than any other female recording artist in history, including the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM in 2013.

Click here to check out the special weekend.

« see more Net News