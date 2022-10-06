Rider

CUMULUS Rock WNDX (93.9X)/INDIANAPOLIS has added RIDER as their new male imaging voice.

CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS Director of Programming MIKE KILLABREW said, “RIDER is the perfect choice for 93.9X, INDY’s Rock Station. With the local competitive landscape, NDX needed a voice that could drive and passionately represent the huge rock audience of Indianapolis! RIDER’s vocal range and diversity creates the ideal audible experience I was seeking.”

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD TALENT AGENCY and HOSS MANAGEMENT.

« see more Net News