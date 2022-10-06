Harry Styles: Chicago Show Postponed (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

HARRY STYLES has postponed his first concert in Chicago at the UNITED CENTER last night, tweeting that it was "due to illness among the band and crew."

A tweet by the UNITED CENTER read: “Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s HARRY STYLES show on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6th has been rescheduled to MONDAY, OCTOBER 10th, due to band/crew illness. ... All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from TICKETMASTER will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

The sold-out concerts on STYLES' "Love On Tour" had been slated to run OCTOBER 6th through 15th, six concerts in all. The new run will be OCTOBER 8th-15th.

Fans had been camping out for days outside the UNITED CENTER hoping to get a lower-number wristband for their general admission tickets, allowing them access closer to the stage.

STYLES' tour has a number of multi-night engagements in larger cities. The CHICAGO run follows six shows in AUSTIN, and 15 shows at NEW YORKI's MADISON SQUARE GARDEN from late AUGUST into SEPTEMBER.

STYLES last appeared at the UNITED CENTER in SEPTEMBER 2021.

