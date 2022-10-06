Ryan Oakes

Alternative/hip-hop phenom RYAN OAKES has signed an exclusive record and publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC, it was announced by President/CEO TYLER BACON.

After 10 years of independent releases, OAKES finally decided to ink his first deal with the L.A.-based indie label. With over 300m total streams, 1m+ monthly SPOTIFY listeners, and 20m+ song impressions on TIKTOK to date, OAKES has made a name for his brand of left-of-center pop-punk and alternative hip-hop.

Commented OAKES on the signing, “For 10 years, I have been an independent artist. After nearly 300 million streams, national tours, and constantly proving people wrong, I finally have a team around me in POSITION MUSIC that is going to allow me to completely take over the music industry.”

Commented POSITION MUSIC A&R DAVID SURNOW, “We’ve watched RYAN’s career blossom over the years and finally felt like the time was right to really pursue him and his unquestionable talent. We’re excited and humbled that POSITION MUSIC will be his first partner alongside his great manager, ANDY SNAPE."

Added GOOD PEOPLE MANAGEMENT's SNAPE, “We’re hugely excited to be teaming up with POSITION MUSIC. RYAN has built an incredible following doing everything himself, but this felt like the perfect time and POSITION felt like the perfect partner to step it up with. The new music is fantastic and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

OAKES releases his new single, "Wake Up," today alongside a music video produced by ATLANTA-based DIGITAL THUNDERDOME. The video marks the first installment of a four-part series that weaves together a narrative in which RYAN finds himself ensnared in a straight jacket at a nightmare-ish psychiatry ward as he’s tortured by sleazy businessmen and evil surgeons.

