Set For Summer 2023

DEAD & COMPANY have announced dates for their 2023 Summer Tour, which will be the band’s final tour since forming in 2015. The Tour will open on FRIDAY, MAY 19th at the KIA FORUM in LOS ANGELES and run through SATURDAY, JULY 15th, with the final show at ORACLE PARK in SAN FRANCISCO.

The band, featuring MIKEY HART, BILL KREUTZMANN, JOHN MAYER, and BOB WEIR, with OTEIL BURBRIDGE and JEFF CHIMENTI, will perform two sets of music drawing from the GRATEFUL DEAD’s catalog of songs.

Tickets go on sale to the public on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 10a local time at deadandcompany.com.

