Podcasts In Your Target Demo

Using the data from EDISON PODCAST METRICS, not only can advertisers understand which are the biggest podcasts in the U.S., one can now understand which of the biggest podcasts are the most efficient to buy against your target demo.

EDISON will soon debut the "Efficiency Ranker," which allows podcast advertising buyers and sellers to apply target demographics and see which shows deliver that demographic with the least “waste” – that is, not having listeners who are not in the target demographic.

"Coffee Convos" is the most efficient show for delivering women listeners. Hosted by KAIL LOWRY of MTV's "Teen Mom," and LINDSIE CHRISLEY of USA NETWORKS' "CHRISLEY Knows Best," the show features the latest in their busy lives, recommendations for other moms, and rants about trying to balance it all.

The next most efficient podcasts for targeting women are “Anything Goes with EMMA CHAMBERLAIN” and “And That’s Why We Drink.”

EDISON PODCAST METRICS shows the most efficient show for delivering male listeners is the "JIM CORNETTE Experience," a weekly program from KAST MEDIA offering the host's "blunt and uncensored take on professional wrestling, entertainment, politics and more."

The next most efficient podcasts for targeting men are “Talk Is JERICHO” and “Pardon The Interruption.”

EDISON stresses the fact that these are not the biggest shows among men and women (those would be "The JOE ROGAN Experience" and "Crime Junkie," respectively)., but the ones that deliver women or men most efficiently or most purely. In both cases over 90% of the audience is in this simple target of women/men. EDISON PODCAST METRICS data allows you to apply your target (as an example, ‘women 25-54 with children under six years old’) and discover which shows attract your target demo without straining your ad budget.

