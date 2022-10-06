Brandon Zmigrocki (Photo: LinkedIn)

PALADIN ARTISTS has announced that agent BRANDON ZMIGROCKI has joined the agency to focus on artist development in the punk, indie and pop space. Prior to PALADIN, he held the position of VP at DYNAMIC TALENT, which followed a stint at ICM PARTNERS, where he worked as a territory agent while also servicing artists ranging from SINEAD O'CONNOR to JOHN HIATT. ZMIGROCKI brings his roster of talent with him, including ANTI-FLAG, THE CHATS, SLOPPY JANE and THICK.

ZMIGROCKI began his career in CAA’s Music Department, where he worked his way up to Agent Trainee and Department Coordinator. Prior to ICM, he was the National Ticket Coordinator for AEG LIVE/CONCERTS WEST, overseeing ticketing operations for all AEG-produced tours including the ROLLING STONES, BRUNO MARS, BON JOVI and ENRIQUE IGLESIAS.

Said ZMIGROCKI, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at PALADIN ARTISTS. It’s truly an honor to be working under the leadership of STEVE MARTIN and ANDY SOMERS, furthermore, I am very proud to be in the trenches alongside such an incredibly talented group of agents and clients. For myself and my roster, I could not think of a more complimentary home.”

Added PALADIN founder STEVE MARTIN, “We’re thrilled to have BRANDON join the PALADIN team. We rarely meet someone with BRANDON’s experience, integrity and eye of the tiger. He has great taste in music and ears for ‘what is to come’ and we are looking forward to collaborating and expanding his amazing roster."

