Sold

NORTH COAST RADIO has sold WJZR/ROCHESTER, NY to WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA. WJZR, formerly a Jazz station, has been dark since a JULY 10 sign-off, will become a non-commercial station when it signs on from a new transmitter site. WJZR joins the WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA/ROCHESTER cluster operated for the UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER. The cluster includes Classical WXXI, News-Talk WXXI-A, and Triple A WRUR.

FYBUSH MEDIA brokered the transaction.

