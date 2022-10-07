-
North Coast Radio Sells WJZR/Rochester, NY To WXXI Public Media
October 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NORTH COAST RADIO has sold WJZR/ROCHESTER, NY to WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA. WJZR, formerly a Jazz station, has been dark since a JULY 10 sign-off, will become a non-commercial station when it signs on from a new transmitter site. WJZR joins the WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA/ROCHESTER cluster operated for the UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER. The cluster includes Classical WXXI, News-Talk WXXI-A, and Triple A WRUR.
FYBUSH MEDIA brokered the transaction.