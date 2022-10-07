Strahan

The BOARD OF DIRECTORS of the NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has chosen MICHAEL STRAHAN as its BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR for 2022. STRAHAN is an EMMY winner, SUPER BOWL Champion, a member of the PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME and a PEABODY award-winning journalist.

NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Pres. DAVID DONOVAN said, "We are honored to recognize MICHAEL STRAHAN as our BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR for 2022. This was a unanimous decision by the BOARD OF DIRECTORS. STRAHAN is a tour de force in television. You see his award-winning talent every morning when he co-anchors ABC’s Good Morning America. NFL games would not be the same without his insights and analysis."

DONOVAN went on to say, "Most importantly, he has given back to the community. MICHAEL donates his hands and heart to numerous charities. Since 2010, he has also been a passionate supporter of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. His recent partnership with ‘SEE HER’ seeks to combat an unconscious bias that persists against women and girls in advertising, media, and programming."

STRAHAN will receive the BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR award at a special luncheon on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20.

