Ace Hitting The Road For Charity

Two years ago, ACE from the ACE & TJ SHOW lost his daughter, PAYTON, in a tragic auto accident. This year, the ACE & TJ SHOW is raising money for PAYTON'S PROMISE, a charity run by the ACE & TJ SHOW with PEDALING FOR PAYTON. ACE is undertaking a 500-mile bike ride from CHARLOTTE, NC to BIRMINGHAM, AL.

PAYTON'S PROMISE provides for others in many charitable ways. Most notably, it is the financial arm of ACE & TJ's annual BREAKING AND ENTERING CHRISTMAS. PAYTON'S PROMISE also exists to enhance the lives of children who are terminally ill and chronically disabled and their families.

ACE commented, "We made the announcement for this trip on the 2nd anniversary of PAYTON's death. The goal is to take the saddest day of my life and turn it into something positive to honor her and help others. She loved the crazy stuff we did on the show, so I hope she's smiling because this is definitely crazy."

Listeners can follow and donate to support ACE’s 7-day journey through OCTOBER 14 at AceTJ.com/Bike and on all ACE & TJ FAMILY social media.

