SIRIUSXM has added a new channel to its PROJECT AMPLIFY initiative. GROWN FOLK JAMZ is now available on SIRIUSXM channel 362. PROJECT AMPLIFY is a SIRIUSXM effort aimed at promoting diverse viewpoints across SIRIUSXM’s Music and Talk channels.

GROWN FOLK JAMZ features targets 25-64 and features R&B, Gospel, Old School, Hip-Hop, Smooth Jazz, Funk, Classic Soul, and Love Ballads and was originally conceived by GROWN FOLK JAMZ Operations Dir.D-R JAMZ. TODD "T-O" REYNOLDS is PD and URBAN RADIO GROUP CEO AL TWITTY is handling imaging.

SIRIUSXM SVP and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion NICOLE HUGHEY commented, "SIRIUSXM is committed to not only providing the very best in audio entertainment, but also true diversity of content for all of our listeners. PROJECT AMPLIFY plays a vital role in that mission. Through PROJECT AMPLIFY we’re proud to provide a microphone to communities of all types, and to introduce our audience to new perspectives and cultures."

