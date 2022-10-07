New On Audacy

AUDACY has kicked off FRIDAYS WITH FRANKIE, a limited-edition series hosted by LGBTQ+ artist, personality, and friend of CHANNEL Q, FRANKIE GRANDE. Each episode of FRIDAYS WITH FRANKIE will feature a different topic and will be live aired on AUDACY’s digital platform 8:00 am ET and replayed until midnight ET. The show will also air across AUDACY’s CHANNEL Q’s network of stations nationwide.

You can check out FRIDAYS WITH FRANKIE here.

