AMAZON MUSIC has kicked off OCTOBER's Country Music Month with a slate of programming dubbed "We Are Country," a celebration of music, entertainment and new original songs to celebrate the diversity of the genre. Fans can tune in to "Country Class - Group Thread," a weekly discussion with a panel of artists and music industry professionals, on MONDAYs throughout the month at 8p (CT) via TWITCH here.

The series kicked off this week with artists FRANK RAY, DREW GREEN and CONNER SMITH. Upcoming episodes will include REYNA ROBERTS, WILLIE JONES, LILY ROSE, MORGAN WADE and PRISCILLA BLOCK.

Also, throughout the month, AMAZON will debut new, original versions of songs including THOMAS RHETT featuring RILES GREEN's "Half Of Me," demo versions of songs from ZACH BRYAN and WALKER HAYES, and cover songs from LILY ROSE (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's "Dancing In The Dark") and COREY KENT (POST MALONE'S "Better Now"). New episodes of AMAZON'S "COUNTRY HEAT" podcast are also being released weekly.

“Country music is not a monolith,” said AMAZON MUSIC Country head MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER. "'We Are Country’ celebrates the fact that Country artists and Country fans cannot be solely defined as one person, one demographic, or one segment of the population. We are excited to share our diverse programming across all of the AMAZON MUSIC Country verticals throughout OCTOBER and beyond.”

