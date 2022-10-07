Tino Cochino Radio - Matt, Serina, Tino, DJ Nicasio

YEA NETWORKS syndicated show TINO COCHINO RADIO has been added for nights at SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98-1)/GREENVILLE, SC. TCR jumps in to succeed ANT DIZZLE, who has moved up to afternoons.

SUMMITMEDIA Rhythmic And R&B Brand Content Leader MAURICE DEVOE commented, "We are very excited about having TINO COCHINO on HOT 98-1 in GREENVILLE. Our night show has always been Top rated in this market and now that our former night talent ANT DIZZLE has taken over Afternoon Drive, we feel that TINO COCHINO RADIO will be a perfect fit to help us continue to dominate at night!"

TINO COCHINO added, "SUMMITMEDIA is a company that believes in personality driven radio. Our experience with them in KNOXVILLE has been amazing and we look forward to duplicating the same success in GREENVILLE."

TINO COCHINO RADIO was added to nights at SUMMITMEDIA sister Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE in OCTOBER 2020.

For more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO reach out to scott@yeanetworks.com or mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.





