DUKE SPIRITS has launched THE MASTERS MUSIC SERIES, a live performance video series that unites a group of musicians and writers, showcasing and supporting both emerging and established artists through various programs and initiatives. Hosted by RUNAWAY JUNE's JENNIFER WAYNE, the series will release two videos each week on DUKE SPIRITS' YOUTUBE channel.

THE MASTERS MUSIC SERIES debuts with ERIC PASLAY singing his hit, "Friday Night," and PAUL McDONALD performing "New Lovers." Artists featured in upcoming videos include WYNONNA JUDD, CRAIG CAMPBELL, THE DRYES, RUNAWAY JUNE, MARCUS HUMMON, JAKE ROSE, JOSH SHILLING, WAYNE and her husband, AUSTIN MOODY, and more. Watch the trailer here.

Executive Producer and DUKE SPIRITS founder CHRIS RADOMSKI said, “I am extremely proud and honored to work with such a talented and giving group of artists. We share common values and passions, which are the foundation of AMERICA and represented by the soul of DUKE SPIRITS. We hope THE MASTERS MUSIC SERIES will showcase great performances and provide a platform to support emerging artists.”

Producer MOODY added, “My goal for THE MASTERS MUSIC SERIES was to create a sound which 'The Duke' himself [WAYNE's grandfather, actor JOHN WAYNE] would approve of. As a man who valued quality and character, we had to make sure this sounded like we were making a record. To back each artist, I handpicked musicians who have a 'thing,' something that no one can truly recreate but those players themselves. It’s not only the playing you have to think about, it’s the attitude – it's the grit.”

