Big Splash

HOOTIEFEST: THE BIG SPLASH returns in 2023 from APRIL 26-29, 2023 at MOON PALACE CANCÚN, starring headliners HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH. It’s the second year for the special "designation concert."

Also featured will be newly added headlining performances by the GOO GOO DOLLS and BARENAKED LADIES, plus appearances by COLLECTIVE SOUL, GIN BLOSSOMS, EVERCLEAR, EDWIN MCCAIN, LIT, and COWBOY MOUTH.

